Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his wife, Mrs. Oguntade, as Oguntade presents his Letter of Credence, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London.
A giant U.S. flag screened alongside Israel's national flag by the Jerusalem municipality on the walls of the old city. U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and kicked off the process of relocating the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.
A fisherman paddles his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, India.
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.