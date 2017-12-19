Accessibility links

Choristers sing during a rehearsal for their upcoming Christmas performances, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London.
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Military cadets walk under the snow in front of St Basil Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow.
A cow is rescued in Villa Santa Lucia near Chaiten in southern Chile, after a landslide due to heavy rains devastated the area leaving at least 12 dead and 15 missing.
