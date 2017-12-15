Accessibility links

A picture taken from Vodno Mountain shows the tops of some of the city's highest buildings above clouds in an area with a high level of air pollution in Skopje, Macedonia.
A squirrel clings on a bird feeder and tries to get some grains in Wentorf near Hamburg, northern Germany.
French President Emmanuel Macron talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the family photo after the Reinforcing European Defence meeting on first day of a European union summit in Brussels at the EU headquarters.
Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters confront each other in Jerusalem's Old City.
