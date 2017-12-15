A picture taken from Vodno Mountain shows the tops of some of the city's highest buildings above clouds in an area with a high level of air pollution in Skopje, Macedonia.
2
A squirrel clings on a bird feeder and tries to get some grains in Wentorf near Hamburg, northern Germany.
3
French President Emmanuel Macron talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the family photo after the Reinforcing European Defence meeting on first day of a European union summit in Brussels at the EU headquarters.
4
Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters confront each other in Jerusalem's Old City.