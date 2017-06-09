Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

South Sudanese refugee children look up as a truck pumps water into a reservoir on top of a water tower, in a section of the sprawling complex of mud-brick houses and tents that makes up the Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Bidi Bidi is now the world's largest refugee settlement holding some of those who fled the civil war in South Sudan.
A protester wearing a Theresa May mask is seen the day after Britain's election in London.
The pack rides during the 147,5 km sixth stage of the 69th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, June 9, 2017, between Villars-les-Dombes and La Motte-Servolex, France.
A visitor walks behind the installation 'Pile o Sapmi', a curtain made out of reindeer skulls by Norwegian artist Maret Anne Sara during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany.