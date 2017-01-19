Accessibility links

Languages
Foto

Yon Koudèy sou Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Pi bèl foto aktyalite nan lemond.
Montre plis
A fire fighting aircraft drops water over a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal. . More than 2,000 firefighters battled to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed dozens of people.
1

A fire fighting aircraft drops water over a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal. . More than 2,000 firefighters battled to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed dozens of people.

People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.
2

People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.

Israeli peace activists release a sky lantern, hoping to illuminate the sky in Gaza, as they protest Israel&#39;s reduction of power supply to Gaza at a beach in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
3

Israeli peace activists release a sky lantern, hoping to illuminate the sky in Gaza, as they protest Israel's reduction of power supply to Gaza at a beach in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque early Monday morning.
4

People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque early Monday morning.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG