Yon Koudèy sou Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

A fire fighting aircraft drops water over a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal. . More than 2,000 firefighters battled to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed dozens of people.
People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.
Israeli peace activists release a sky lantern, hoping to illuminate the sky in Gaza, as they protest Israel's reduction of power supply to Gaza at a beach in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
People take part in a vigil at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque early Monday morning.