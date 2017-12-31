Meyè Foto Aktyalite a pou Ane 2017 Pase a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto ki te domine aktyalite a pou ane 2017 la.
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini heads the ball during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, Aug. 8, 2017.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets performers upon arrival at Clark International Airport in Clark, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2017.
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theater's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 31, 2017.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the White House, Washington, Oct. 30, 2017.