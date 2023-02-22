Accessibility links
Ayiti
Breaking News
Foutbol
Ayiti Kalifye Pou Mondyal Foutbòl Feminen an
1 hour ago
VOA Kreyòl
1
Roselord Borgella selebre gol Melchie Dumonay la nan match kalifikasyon Mondyal foutbol FIFA a kont Chili nan Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye 2023.
2
Melchie Dumonay selebrea apre premye gol seleksyon nasyonal Ayiti nan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal foutbol FIFA a kont Chili nan vil Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, Mekredi 22 Fevriye, 2023.
3
Melchie Dumonay selebre premye gol li ak Roselord Borgella pandan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal FIFA a nan vil Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye, 2023.
4
Jwez Francisca Lara (a goch) ak Melchie Dumonay pandan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal FIFA a nan Auckland, Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye 2023.
Ayiti Kalifye Pou Mondyal Foutbòl Feminen an
Facebook Forum
