Ayiti Kalifye Pou Mondyal Foutbòl Feminen an

Roselord Borgella selebre gol Melchie Dumonay la nan match kalifikasyon Mondyal foutbol FIFA a kont Chili nan Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye 2023.
Melchie Dumonay selebrea apre premye gol seleksyon nasyonal Ayiti nan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal foutbol FIFA a kont Chili nan vil Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, Mekredi 22 Fevriye, 2023.
Melchie Dumonay selebre premye gol li ak Roselord Borgella pandan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal FIFA a nan vil Auckland, La Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye, 2023.
Jwez Francisca Lara (a goch) ak Melchie Dumonay pandan match kalifikasyon pou Mondyal FIFA a nan Auckland, Nouvel Zeland, 22 Fevriye 2023.
