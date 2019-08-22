Accessibility links
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
out 22, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
A Palestinian demonstrator runs past a tear gas canister launched by Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails near Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
A youth carries a boy to get help, after the boy was overcome by tear gas fired by police outside Parliament where lawmakers are debating whether or not to start impeachment proceedings for Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Aug. 21, 2019.
