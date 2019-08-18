Accessibility links

Foto

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
1 A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a mass funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Islamic State group's Afghan branch claimed responsibility for the wedding bombing that killed at least 63 and wounded at least 183.
2 Protesters gather on Victoria Park in Hong Kong. Thousands of people streamed into the park for what organizers hope will be a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
3 Hindu priests of Sangam move their shelters to drier ground on the banks of the Ganges river, as the water level of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers rises rapidly during monsoon rains in the region, in Allahabad, India.
4 A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar. Gibraltar rejected a U.S. demand to seize the tanker at the center of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.

