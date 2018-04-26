Accessibility links
Foto
Lemond an Foto
avril 26, 2018
Yon koudèy sou lemond an foto
Montre plis
1
A model wears a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
2
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand.
3
Indian devotees dressed as the Hindu deities Lord Radha & Krishna pose during Shyam Baba festival in Ajmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
4
Brazilian indigenous men perform a ritual dance during a protest against the government's decision not to recognize the land demarcation of indigenous people living in Raposa Serra do Sol, Roraima State, in Brasilia.
