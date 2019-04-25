Accessibility links

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a nan Lemond

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
An elderly woman walks to a relative&#39;s grave at dawn in Copaciu, Romania.
A Samaritan priest raises the Torah scroll as worshippers gather to pray at a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during their round-of-16 match at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.
