Foto
Aktyalite a an Foto
avril 25, 2018
Yon kout je sou foto kap domine aktyalite a nan lemond.
Montre plis
1
A Filipino fire dancer performs for the last time a day before the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines.
2
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S.
3
Soldiers are deployed to reinforce 450 firemen battling fire in a massive garbage dump in Yangon, Myanmar, the fire has raged for days.
4
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia.
