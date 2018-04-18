Accessibility links
Foto
Le Mond an Foto
4 hours ago
Yon koudèy sou lemond an foto
Montre plis
1
A Kashmiri Muslim student walks past an Indian policeman during a protest against recent cases of rape in the country, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. The rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kashmir and the abduction and rape of a teenage girl in northern Uttar Pradesh state triggered fresh rounds of protests across the country.
2
Palestinians are seen during sunset, at the seaport of Gaza City.
3
A woman holds her baby in a flooded shelter after a heavy downpour at the Dadaab refugee complex, in the north-east of Kenya, April 17, 2018.
4
Workers adjust lanterns for upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 22 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2018.
Load more
