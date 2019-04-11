Accessibility links
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Video
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram Radyo sou Televizyon Jedi 11 Avril 2019 la
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
12:30 - 13:25
LIVE
Pwogram mitan jounen an
Pwochen
17:00 - 17:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a
12:30 - 12:55
Pwogram mitan jounen an
Pwogram
Live
Pwogram mitan jounen an
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a nan Lemond
avril 11, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bel foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Polar bears Nanuq and Vera play in their enclosure at the 'Tierpark' zoo of Nuremberg, Germany.
2
Sudanese demonstrators hold their national flag on top of a building in Khartoum after the country's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period.
3
Members of the Ecuadrean National Assembly show signs reading "We are all Assange" as Ecuadorean Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Valencia (out of frame) speaks in Quito. President Lenin Moreno's government withdrew the Ecuadoran citizenship granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange before his arrest in London, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said.
4
A South African Police Services member reacts after he was hit by a rock during a demonstration of Gomora informal settlement community members to protest against the lack of service delivery or basic necessities such as access to water and electricity, housing difficulties and lack of public road maintenance in Pretoria.
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a nan Lemond
