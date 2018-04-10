Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualification event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Blooming crocuses, a sign of the spring season, are pictured in the Chocholowska Valley in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland.
A crow pulls fur from a giant panda to use for nesting, at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, April 9, 2018.
