Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Amerik Latin
Entènasyonal
Video
Flashpoint Ikrèn
Learning English
Suiv nou
Languages
Chèche
Live
Live
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Video
Episodes
About
RANDEVOU
1 hour ago
Embed
RANDEVOU
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:29:58
0:00
Direct link
240p | 86.2MB
360p | 149.2MB
480p | 249.5MB
720p | 484.0MB
1080p | 710.7MB
RANDEVOU
Episodes
septanm 01, 2025
RANDEVOU
out 25, 2025
RANDEVOU
out 18, 2025
RANDEVOU
out 11, 2025
RANDEVOU
out 04, 2025
RANDEVOU
jiyè 28, 2025
RANDEVOU
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
XS
SM
MD
LG