Gabon: Jent la Nonmen Jeneral Brice Oligui Nguema Kòm Lidè Tranzisyon an

Nguema se yon ansyen chèf gad prezidansyèl la.
Militè yon nan Gabon te pran pouvwa a, e yo te mete Prezidan Ali Bongo anba arestasyon, imedyatman apre biwo ki responsab eleksyon yo te anonse ke Bongo te genyen yon twazyèm manda.
Sou chanèl leta a yon kolonèl nan lame a te anonse "Nou menm, fòs defans ak sekirite, nou reyini nan mitan Comité pou la transition et la restauration des institutions =CTRI), nan non pèp Gabonè e pou garanti pwoteksyon enstitisyon yo, nou deside defann lapè e mete fen ak rejim an plas la ".
Li te ajoute."Pou sa ka fèt, eleksyon jeneral ki te fèt nan dat 26 out 2023 yo ak tout fo rezilta yo a anile".
Yo anonse ke prezidan antoure avek fanmi li, ak tout doktè li.
Deja gen anpil reyaksyon nan kominote entènasyola la ki kondane koudeta a, tankou Paris ki mande pou Jent lan respekte rezilta eleksyon an.