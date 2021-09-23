Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Video
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:30
Pwogram Radyo sou Televizyon
VOA Creole MC01
VOA Creole MC01
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram Radyo sou Televizyon
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:30
Pwogram Radyo sou Televizyon
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:00
Emisyon Espesyal-Maten
12:30 - 13:00
Emisyon Espesyal-Midi
16:00 - 16:30
Randevou-Radyo
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Video
Episodes
About
2 konsil Jeneral ayisyen ak kèk avoka Al Asiste imigran yo nan Del Rio, o Tegzas.
44 minutes ago
Pran Adobe Flash Player
Embed
2 konsil Jeneral ayisyen ak kèk avoka Al Asiste imigran yo nan Del Rio, o Tegzas.
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:56
0:00
See comments
Facebook Forum
Episodes
septanm 22, 2021
Moun Kritike Mezon Blanch Pou Fason Lap Jere Kriz Migran yo
septanm 22, 2021
Militan Dwa Moun Ayisyen Pierre Esperance sou Sityasyon Migran Ayisyen yo
septanm 22, 2021
Ayisyen pran lari nan Miyami pou yo denonse depòtasyon imigran sou Pòtoprens.
septanm 22, 2021
Otorite Ayiti Anpeche Jounalis Antre Ayewopo Pou Pale ak Migran Etazuni Depote
septanm 21, 2021
Ayisyen Pran Lari Washington Pou Pwoteste Kont Politik Imigrasyon Etazuni
septanm 21, 2021
Vis Prezidan Kamala Harris Reyaji Sou Move Tretman Migran Ayisyen yo Sibi
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum