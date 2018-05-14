Accessibility links
Video
Foto
Dekorasyon Pandan Ramadan, Jou Mizilman yo Fè Jèn
4 hours ago
Dekorasyon Ramadan, ak limyè pandan mwa sent relijyon Islam nan Mizilman
1
Ramadan Kareem or Ramadam is Generous is one of the most common greetings welcoming the fasting month (I. El Ayouby)
2
Inas El Ayouby is delighted that she can find Ramadan decorations in local stores to add to her homemade ones (I. El Ayouby)
3
Red, yellow and green are common colors for Ramadan decorations in Inas El Ayouby's home (I. El Ayouby)
4
Lanterns are one of the main features in Ramadan decorations (I. El Ayouby)
