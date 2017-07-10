Nouvèl Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, July 9, 2017.

Tourists and members of the Tengger tribe climb mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia.

Hindu women perform a ritual known as Aarti around a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival in Ahmedabad, India.

Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates after beating Caroline Garcia of France in their Women's Singles match on day seven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

