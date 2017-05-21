Aktyalite a an Foto

Accessibility links

Yon figi yon ti fi ki kouvri avèk poud apre li soufle poud&nbsp; padan yon festival relijye fèt sen&nbsp; patwon Santa Rita de Cascia nan vil Parananque, rejyon Manila nan Plilipin.
1

Volunteers from the Civil Aid Service wearing protective clothing take part in a chicken cull demonstration as part of an emergency response exercise in Hong Kong.
2

An Iraqi military vehicle passes displaced Iraqi boys returning to their homes in West Mosul&#39;s Oreibi neighborhood after government forces retook control of the area from the Islamic State (IS) group.
3

Illuminated plant displays can be seen during a preview of Taronga Zoo&#39;s illuminated endangered animal sculptures which is part of Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound, in Sydney, Australia.
4

