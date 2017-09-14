Lemond an foto

A girl rests her head on a set of towels supplied by the American Red Cross at a makeshift shelter, after arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on a cruise ship with families evacuated from Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma.
A Rohingya Muslim woman, Hanida Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, kisses her infant son, Abdul Masood, who died when the boat they were traveling in was capsized just before reaching the shore of the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Riot police officers detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey.
Bikers compete in a qualifying session of the 81st Bol d'Or 24-hour motorbike endurance race at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.