Foto sou Eksplozyon New York la

Lapolis nan New York di yo arete sispèk eksplozyon New York la apre li te eseye detone yon bonm ki te sou li tou pre yon estasyon tren ak bis ki te plen ak moun nan mitan Manhattan bonè lendi 11 desanm 2017 la.
1
Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.
2
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters stand near Port Authority Bus Terminal after reports of an explosion in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Dec. 11, 2017.
3
A crowd moves past police responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.
4
Commuters exit the New York Port Authority in New York City, U.S. Dec. 11, 2017 after reports of an explosion.