Foto sou Aktyalite nan Lemond

4 Guilherme Trainini Hony Plentz of Brazil in pursuit of Mohammed Nabil Al Balushi of Oman with Nicolo Renna of Italy, Tom Garandeau of France, Alex Halank of Australia, Manuel Nores of the U.S., Imad Eddine Brighet of Algeria, Belisario Kopp of Argentina, Belisario Kopp of Argentina, Egor Zhilin of Russia and Alex Torres Rinaldelli of Mexico behind in Race 11 of the Sailing Mens Windsurfer Techno 293+ at Club Nautico San Isidro during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina.