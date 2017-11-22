A woman writes a note in the golden book inside the memorial of victims, in front of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague, prior to the verdict in the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serbian commander Ratko Mladic. United Nations judges in sentenced Mladic, dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia", to life in jail for crimes committed during the 1992-1995 war that killed 100,000 people as ethnic rivalries tore apart Yugoslavia.
2
Judy Izzie, dressed in the theme of the American flag, checks in for her flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia.
3
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London.
4
A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan.