Foto

Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto.
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War I, created as part of Danny Boyle&#39;s Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.
A soldier walks by wooden crosses and names of the missing during an Armistice ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium.
A laborer moves a sack of charcoal at a shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Lidia Rodriguez, Marta Garcia and Raquel Roy of Spain compete in the Kata team female final during the 24th Karate World Championships at the WiZink center in Madrid.
