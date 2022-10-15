Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Amerik Latin
Entènasyonal
Video
Flashpoint Ikrèn
Learning English
Suiv nou
Languages
Chèche
Live
Live
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Sosyete ak kilti
Nouvèl Sou Vedèt yo
1 hour ago
Serge Rodriguez
Embed
Nouvèl Sou Vedèt yo
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:39
0:00
Direct link
240p | 7.1MB
360p | 11.7MB
480p | 22.1MB
720p | 39.3MB
1080p | 64.4MB
Nouvèl Sou Vedèt yo Repòtaj Sergio Rodriguez
Nouvèl Sou Vedèt yo
See comments
Facebook Forum
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum