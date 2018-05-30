Lemond an foto

Accessibility links

1 Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko reacts during a news conference at the Ukrainian Security Service in Kyiv. Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kyiv apartment building. The country's security services said Babchenko's death was faked to foil a plot to take his life.
2 Men sleep in the shadow of an overflowing cloth container of hay on a truck on a hot summer day in Ajmer in the western state of Rajasthan, India.
3 Queen Maxima of the Netherlands holds a tiffin as she poses with Dabbawalas, also known as tiffin carriers, during their meeting in Mumbai, India.
4 A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantel as he meets the Carabinieri during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

