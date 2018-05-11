Accessibility links

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon kout je sou pi bèl foto ki nan aktyalite a atravè mond lan.
Iceland horses are driven back from their willow to the stables on a stud in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
An Indian farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar.
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear for a rally at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana.
Lea Sirk from Slovenia performs the song 'Hvala, ne!' in Lisbon, Portugal during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest.
