Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan Lemond.
1 Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India.
2 A shivering displaced woman stands in the doorframe of a house in Beira, Mozambique. More than 1,000 people are feared dead in a cyclone that smashed into the country last week.
3 A group of students (C) sings in front of flowers left in tribute to victims at the Botanical Garden in Christchurch, four days after a shooting at two mosques that claimed the lives of 50 people.
4 Posters with drawings of French President Emmanuel Macron wearing the coronation tunic of King Louis XVI are displayed during a demonstration by labor unions against the government's reforms, in Paris.

