Anvan Swivan
Yon Kout-Je sou Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto aktyalite nan lemond
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria.
Hungarian soldiers march in Budapest, during a ceremony celebrating the country&#39;s national holiday.
Graffiti sprayed on the pavement near the entrance to the Russian embassy and ambassador&#39;s residence in London.
Primary school students wear virtual reality (VR) headsets inside a classroom in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan province, China, March 14, 2018.
