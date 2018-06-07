Aktyalite a an Foto

Accessibility links

Members of a honor guard line up in formation near a large portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate before a welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan&#39;s President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad&#39;s Sadr City district, Iraq.
Jordanian riot police and security forces scuffle with protesters during a demonstration outside the Prime Minister&#39;s office in Amman.
A stork feeds its offspring in their nest as sun sets in Laatzen near Hanover, northern Germany, June 6, 2018.
