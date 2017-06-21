Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto pou Mèkredi 21 Jen 2017 la

Dancers wait at backstage as they prepare for a dance performance during the Bali Arts Festival in Bali, Indonesia.
Two men play in the Duinrell amusement park in Wassenaar as Europe sizzled in a continent-wide heatwave.
People take part in the 15th annual Times Square yoga event celebrating the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, during classes in the middle of Times Square in New York.
A newborn male Indian elephant calf named 'Filimon' walks next to its mother in their enclosure at the Moscow Zoo.
