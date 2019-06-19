Accessibility links

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
1 A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia.
2 A young man cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan.
3 U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaks to supporters where he formally announced his 2020 re-election bid, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
4 Japan's Kazuto Ioka, right, lands a right hook to Aston Palikute of the Philippines in the 10th round of their WBO super flyweight boxing title match in Makuhari, near Tokyo, Japan.

