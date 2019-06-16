Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Video
Yon Près Lib gen Enpòtans li
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:30
Pwogram maten an
12:30 - 13:30
Pwogram mitan jounen an
17:00 - 17:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
jen 16, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
1
Participants of the Mons Ducasse or the Doudou festival, recognized by UNESCO as an Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil", in Mons, Belgium.
2
This aerial photo shows a 68-meter-long image of a whale formed by plastic waste collected from the ocean during an event to raise awareness on ocean conservation at Rudong Yangkou Harbour in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
3
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China.
4
Venezuelan children sleep at the Binational Border Service Center in Tumbes, Peru, after a new migration law was imposed for all Venezuelan migrants to have valid visas and passports, June 15, 2019.
Load more
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG