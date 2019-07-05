Accessibility links
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
jiyè 05, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
1
Participants dressed in Spiderman costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019.
2
Thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, July 5, 2019.
3
Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 5, 2019.
4
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2019.
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
