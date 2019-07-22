Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Video
Yon Près Lib gen Enpòtans li
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV Lendi 22 Jiyè 2019 la
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:30
Pwogram maten an
12:30 - 13:30
Pwogram mitan jounen an
17:00 - 17:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
jiyè 22, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
1
Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte depicted as a sea monster, during a protest near congress to coincide with Duterte's state of the nation address in Manila.
2
A pro-government supporter scuffles with an anti-extradition supporter outside pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan office in Hong Kong, China.
3
Thousands of Puerto Ricans gather for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rossello from office, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
4
Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a speech during the parliamentary debate at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain.
Load more
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG