Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Yon kout je sou foto kap domine atyalite a atravè mond la.
A woman protects herself with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Langenhagen near Hannover, Germany.
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual &quot;Luminarias&quot; celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony&#39;s day - Spain&#39;s patron saint of animals - in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid.
Kashmiri men carry grass for cattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India.
