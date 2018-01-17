Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Yon kout je sou foto kap domine atyalite a atravè mond la.
1
A woman protects herself with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Langenhagen near Hannover, Germany.
2
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day - Spain's patron saint of animals - in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid.
3
Kashmiri men carry grass for cattle on the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
4
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India.