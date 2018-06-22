Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

Though they are Muslim, Van Gujjar women never veil their faces - except on their wedding day.
Sharafat dries off after a swim in the Yamuna River.
Four-year-old Karim, getting his milk straight from the source.
A buffalo yearling with a broken leg is carried over a Himalayan pass to the meadow where the family will spend the summer. Everyone hopes the leg will heal, so the buffalo will be able to walk down to the lowlands in autumn.
