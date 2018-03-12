Accessibility links

Ayiti-Sekirite: 4 Polisye UDMO Ale Lopital Apre Nèg Ame Te Tire sou Yo nan Miragwàn.

  • Ekip Sèvis Kreyòl VOA
Yon manifestan kap bay yon polisye akolad pandan yon manifestasyon. Foto achiv: 5 desanm 2017
ANN AYITI — 

Plizyè polisye UDMO (Unité Départementale pou Le Maintien de l'Ordre), yon inite espesyalize PNH (Polis Nayonal la) ki kantone nan Depatman Lwès peyi a, twouve yo sou kabann lopital apre yo te sòti blese anba bal moun otorite yo pa rive idantifye pandan yo t ap bay sekirite nan antèman yon militan Lavalas, Robeson Francois, nan Miragwàn.

Antèman sa a, ki te vin transfòme an manifestasyon, te kòmase dewoule san okenn ensidan. Sepandan, kawochou kèk moun t ap boulesan zatann te kreye yon anbyans panik kote bal t ap tire.

4 nan polisye UDMO yo ki t ap bay manifestasyon an sekirite, te soti blese anba bal moun otorite yo pa t rive idantifye. Sepandan enfòmasyon kap sikile sou Twitter, tankou sou paj HaitiInfoProject, fè kwè se patizan PHTK (pati pouvwa an plas la) ki ta tire sou manifestan yo. Gen lòt sous ki fè konnen se militan Lavalas pito ki tire sou polisye yo.

Kèk obsèvatè prezante Roberson Francois kòm yon pwòch Senatè Nenel Cassy li te tonbe anba bal moun yo pa t rive idantifye pandan peryòd kanaval la nan Pòtoprens.

