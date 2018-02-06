Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The King&#39;s Troop Royal Horse Artillery stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate the 66th anniversary of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s accession to the throne in London.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks past a display of the U.S. national debt as he testifies to the House Financial Services Committee on &quot;The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council,&quot; on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
Rescuers are seen entering a building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
