Foto
Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto
fevriye 25, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan lemond.
Venezuelan police officer Cesar Marcano (C) along with his wife Adriana Ballera (L) and their children Alexandra (R), Cesar Jesus (top) e Adranlleli are seen at the Brazil-Venezuela border, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 100 Venezuelan soldiers have deserted and crossed into Colombia, immigration authorities reported as tensions rise between the neighbors over humanitarian aid.
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform
"Shallow"
from
"A Star Is Born"
during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Feb. 24, 2019.
Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto
