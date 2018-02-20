Accessibility links

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in London.
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, 60 miles north of Al-Khums, Libya.
Members of the Syrian civil defense evacuate an injured civilian from an area hit by a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Saqba, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damas.
Family and friends of victims of the deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region attend a funeral service in Kizlyar, Russia.
