Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
17:00 - 17:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a
12:30 - 12:55
Pwogram mitan jounen an
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Koman Ejipsyen yo Aji Apre Ekip yo Fin Pèdi nan Koup Di Mond
jiyè 07, 2018
Foto sou sipotè Ejip nan Koup di Mond la.
Montre plis
1
Egyptian football fans gather on a street coffee shop to watch the last match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2018, during World Cup 2018, in Cairo’s Shubra district.
2
A blind man among the fans watching the match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia listens to the commentator in Shubra, Cairo, Egypt. Fans knew their team, disqualified, would go home after the match but many chose to stay and watch until the end.
3
The game is lost, but the exuberance remains. A fan explains to his friends how wrong moves led to Egypt’s defeat.
4
Adel, 42, enjoys a smoke as his country’s team loses its third and final match in the World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Load more
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG