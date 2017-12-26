Children transport drinking water in a village devastated by flash floods in Pansor, Salvador town, Lanao del Norte, in southern Philippines.
Supporters of incumbent Vladimir Putin vote to officially nominate him for presidency in Moscow, Russia.
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic.
Kashmiri villagers look on during the funeral of militant commander Noor Mohammad Tantray in the Aripal village of Tral district, India.
