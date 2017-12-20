Accessibility links

Nouvèl Lemond ann Foto

Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto.
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India.
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks tires during clashes with Israeli security forces near a checkpoint in the city centre of the West Bank town of Hebron.
Seats are jammed together with other debris on an upside-down Amtrak train car sitting on a flat bed trailer taken from the scene of Monday's deadly crash onto Interstate 5.
A Rohingya refugee baby girl sleeps inside her family's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
