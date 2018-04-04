Accessibility links

1 People wait to march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee.
2 A ceremonial wreath laying in honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C.
3 Members of African National Congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died at age 81 after a long illness.
4 Indian Sikh Nihang (a traditional Sikh religious warrior) Baba 'Jagir' Singh wears a giant turban at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the eve of the 397th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.

