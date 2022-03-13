Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English
Anvan Swivan
Breaking News
Etazini

Ansyen Prezidan Ameriken Obama Teste Pozitif pou COVID-19

Foto Achiv: Ansyen Prezidan Etazuni Barack Obama
WASHINGTON — 

Ansyen Prezidan Etazini Barack Obama deklare Dimanch li teste positif pou COVID-19 e ke li santi'l byen eksepte ke gòj li grate'l.

"Gòj mwen ap grate m depi kek jou, men apa sa mwen santi m byen," Obama fè konnen sou kont Twitter ofisyèl li.

"Michelle ave m nou kontan dèske nou vaksinen epi nou resevwa booster la tou, e li (ansyèn premye dam nan) teste negatif."

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG