Ansyen Prezidan Ameriken Obama Teste Pozitif pou COVID-19

Ansyen Prezidan Etazini Barack Obama deklare Dimanch li teste positif pou COVID-19 e ke li santi'l byen eksepte ke gòj li grate'l.

"Gòj mwen ap grate m depi kek jou, men apa sa mwen santi m byen," Obama fè konnen sou kont Twitter ofisyèl li.

"Michelle ave m nou kontan dèske nou vaksinen epi nou resevwa booster la tou, e li (ansyèn premye dam nan) teste negatif."



I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.