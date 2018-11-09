Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

1 Workers stand during a Remembrance Service at the Lloyd's building in London.
2 Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 8, 2018.
3 Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.
4 A migrant woman, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, sits in a bus after disembarking from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain November 8, 2018.

