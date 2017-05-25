Aktyalite nan Lemond pou Jedi 25 me 2017 la an Foto
Gade nouvèl atravè mond lan an foto.
1
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg, right, gestures as actor James Earl Jones, left, looks on while seated on stage during Harvard University commencement exercises, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Zuckerberg was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree and gave a commencement address.
2
A Thunderbolt-2000 wheeled MLRS system fires at a target during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan.
3
Crowds look at the balloons, flowers and messages of condolences at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Manchester Arena attack, in Manchester, Britain.
4
Doctors of the Aegean Team depart for the island of Donousa from the island of Fournoi, Greece.